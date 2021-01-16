AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.56

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 30618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that AGC Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.