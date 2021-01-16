Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$38.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

TSE AFN opened at C$40.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97. The firm has a market cap of C$748.52 million and a PE ratio of -13.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.36. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$15.00 and a 52 week high of C$47.80.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.99. The firm had revenue of C$281.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 2.5216654 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

