Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $120.00 at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMG. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.79.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE AMG opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.