Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.07

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and traded as high as $80.60. Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at $78.40, with a volume of 153,728 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.58. The stock has a market cap of £124.48 million and a PE ratio of 14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03.

About Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

