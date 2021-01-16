Aeron 24-Hour Volume Hits $82,555.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $100,036.65 and approximately $82,555.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00471210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00043248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.16 or 0.04070193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013142 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016701 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.