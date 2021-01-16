aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, aelf has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $69.59 million and $18.89 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.00523344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00044999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.16 or 0.04242578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016235 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

