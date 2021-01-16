Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Raised to $23.00 at CIBC

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aecon Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

AEGXF opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

