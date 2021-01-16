Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading Down 6.7%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.64. 10,905,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 21,317,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advaxis stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 185,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Advaxis as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

