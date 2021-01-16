ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CXRXF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $4.60. 3,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732. ADVANZ PHARMA has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter.

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates in two segments, ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. The ADVANZ PHARMA International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

