ADT (NYSE:ADT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.11.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ADT by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,106 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in ADT by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 66,492 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ADT by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,903 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 81,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

