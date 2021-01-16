adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $199.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Get adidas alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Kepler Capital Markets raised adidas to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $169.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in adidas by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in adidas by 32.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in adidas in the third quarter worth $151,701,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in adidas by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on adidas (ADDYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.