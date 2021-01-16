adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. adidas AG (ADS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €265.39 ($312.22).

Shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) stock opened at €281.80 ($331.53) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €287.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €269.20. adidas AG has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

