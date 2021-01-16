AdEx (ADX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00057798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.29 or 0.00506705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00044602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,518.44 or 0.04175048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016136 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

