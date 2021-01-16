AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) (LON:ADT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $232.97

AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) (LON:ADT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $232.97 and traded as low as $218.55. AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) shares last traded at $229.00, with a volume of 15,421 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.93. The firm has a market cap of £56.82 million and a P/E ratio of -324.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.80.

In other AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) news, insider Philip John Race purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £12,488 ($16,315.65).

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

