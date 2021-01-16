Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $120.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.73. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $123.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,377 shares of company stock valued at $53,509,708 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 123,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,195,000 after buying an additional 68,157 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 69.6% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 55,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 220,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.