Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.62

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.62 and last traded at $66.26, with a volume of 10521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $143,366.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,410 shares in the company, valued at $119,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096,467 shares of company stock valued at $213,633,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $109,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $240,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

