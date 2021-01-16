Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $127.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. Analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

