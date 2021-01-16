Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.69. 8,320,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,844. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $92.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

