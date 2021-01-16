Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s share price rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 1,458,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,367,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

ACOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $1.44. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 127,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 618,197 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 89,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

