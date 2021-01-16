ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 5% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.82 and last traded at $101.72. 256,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 419,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.87.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.22.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 141.19 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $558,375.00. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $7,901,812.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,004 shares of company stock worth $14,650,345. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.9% in the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter worth $7,559,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.