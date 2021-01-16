Achain Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00056999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.18 or 0.00508903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00044146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.84 or 0.04158768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016125 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 983,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

