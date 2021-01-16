Acer Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,648 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,974% compared to the average daily volume of 65 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 91,731 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

ACER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of ACER opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

