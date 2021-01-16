Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Up 18.4%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares rose 18.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 4,130,124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 368% from the average daily volume of 882,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 94.66%. The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Acacia Research by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

