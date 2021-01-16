Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Up 18.4%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares rose 18.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 4,130,124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 368% from the average daily volume of 882,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 94.66%. The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter.
About Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.
