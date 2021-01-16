Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Trading 31.5% Higher

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)’s stock price traded up 31.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.73 and last traded at $113.64. 14,991,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 5,486,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACIA shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 257.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

