Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 million, a PE ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Absolute Software stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Absolute Software accounts for approximately 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

