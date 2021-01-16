Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Down 5.5%

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 502,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 317,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 61.90% and a negative net margin of 313.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

