Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post sales of $4.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $14.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 972,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,985.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $27,155.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,800 shares of company stock worth $136,761. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.34.

Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

