Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABCM. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abcam has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09. Abcam has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $24.69.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

