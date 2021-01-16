AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AB SKF (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

