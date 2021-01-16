965 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 37,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,588.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

SPIB stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86.

