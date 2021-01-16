94,650 Shares in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 million, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.61. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

