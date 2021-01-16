92 Resources (CVE:NTY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

92 Resources Corp (CVE:NTY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. 92 Resources shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,834,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$133,500.00 and a PE ratio of -0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02.

About 92 Resources (CVE:NTY)

92 Resources Corp., an energy solution company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in Pontax Lithium property consisting of 104 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,536 hectares near Eastmain, Quebec.

