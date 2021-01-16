896 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 191,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after buying an additional 89,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $63.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

