888’s (EIHDF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of 888 stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. 888 has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

