871 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Purchased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $261.51.

