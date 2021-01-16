$69.41 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to report sales of $69.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.12 million to $69.70 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $74.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $238.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.72 million to $238.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $352.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $353.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 3,384,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.99 million, a P/E ratio of -136.57 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

