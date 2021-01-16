$65.27 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report sales of $65.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.04 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $68.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $268.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.54 million to $274.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $311.50 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $327.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million.

Several analysts recently commented on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after acquiring an additional 137,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.