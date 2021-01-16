6 Meridian Takes Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $945,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,803 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGPI opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $893.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

