6 Meridian Takes Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,488,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 666.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 66,913 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 82.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,595,000 after acquiring an additional 53,327 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 322.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $329.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $333.66.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

