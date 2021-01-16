6 Meridian Purchases New Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,263 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 54.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 144.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Commvault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

