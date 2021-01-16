6 Meridian Buys New Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Service Co. International by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,180,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,813,000 after buying an additional 71,522 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 62.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at $56,738,086.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,920 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

