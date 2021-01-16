6 Meridian Buys 262 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 112,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21,840.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 68,797 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 50,856 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 42,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 389,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 36,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,825 shares in the company, valued at $811,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $83,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,277 shares of company stock valued at $828,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

