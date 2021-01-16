6 Meridian Acquires 1,285 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 370.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $926.79 million, a PE ratio of -430.52 and a beta of 0.43. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

