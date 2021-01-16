5,834 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,077,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,870,000 after purchasing an additional 523,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.