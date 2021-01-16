547 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 547 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.16. 2,226,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,521. The stock has a market cap of $160.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

