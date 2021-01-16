5,300 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Purchased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,010,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 37,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $38.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

