$52.04 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to announce sales of $52.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.50 million and the lowest is $51.36 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $48.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $234.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.65 million to $234.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $266.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 939,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $247.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

