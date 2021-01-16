$43.45 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report $43.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $44.90 million. Cutera reported sales of $51.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $141.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $142.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $188.30 million, with estimates ranging from $185.90 million to $190.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUTR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cutera by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 1.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUTR stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. 145,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,301. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $447.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

