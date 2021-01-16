42,780 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Acquired by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 166,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 4,466,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,242. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.26.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.