$41.97 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report $41.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $34.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $125.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.36 million to $140.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $164.37 million, with estimates ranging from $159.63 million to $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 673,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $10.47 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $321.60 million, a P/E ratio of 261.82 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.